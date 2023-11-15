60°
Latest Weather Blog
4-year-old girl dies in Church Point mobile home fire, parents and sibling injured
ACADIA PARISH - A 4-year-old girl died after getting trapped inside a burning home over the weekend.
According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a mobile home in Church Point caught on fire around 10 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived to two parents and a eight-year-old boy outside of the home with injuries. The father was trying to run back into the burning home to save his child.
Firefighters said the body of the little girl was found in the home's living room.
Trending News
Fire investigators said the cause is undetermined, but they have ruled out an electrical malfunction or improper use of smoking materials. There were no working smoke alarms in the home.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish Councilman turns self in after submitting requests under parish president's...
-
Three roundabouts to be built on Roddy Road in Ascension Parish
-
First phase of Downtown Greenway Connector project completed
-
Baker Superintendent Stroder discusses district progress
-
Radio show host files lawsuit, blames loss of state house seat on...