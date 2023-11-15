4-year-old girl dies in Church Point mobile home fire, parents and sibling injured

ACADIA PARISH - A 4-year-old girl died after getting trapped inside a burning home over the weekend.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a mobile home in Church Point caught on fire around 10 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived to two parents and a eight-year-old boy outside of the home with injuries. The father was trying to run back into the burning home to save his child.

Firefighters said the body of the little girl was found in the home's living room.

Fire investigators said the cause is undetermined, but they have ruled out an electrical malfunction or improper use of smoking materials. There were no working smoke alarms in the home.