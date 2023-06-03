89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3-year-old killed in UTV accident in Port Allen

2 hours 19 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, June 03 2023 Jun 3, 2023 June 03, 2023 9:24 AM June 03, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

PORT ALLEN - A UTV accident left a 3-year-old dead in Port Allen late Friday night.

According to authorities, several juveniles were riding on a UTV along U.S. 190 when the vehicle overturned.

A 3-year-old, who was on the UTV, was killed in the accident. The conditions of the other juveniles involved are unknown at this time.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days