3-year-old killed in UTV accident in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - A UTV accident left a 3-year-old dead in Port Allen late Friday night.

According to authorities, several juveniles were riding on a UTV along U.S. 190 when the vehicle overturned.

A 3-year-old, who was on the UTV, was killed in the accident. The conditions of the other juveniles involved are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.