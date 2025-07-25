3 alleged child predators arrested by Livingston Parish deputies

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three men accused of being child predators.

LPSO's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested:

Cecil Roy Anderson, 29, of Vinton, La.

- Two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

- Two counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor

Adrian Alexander Weatherspoon, 33, of River Ridge, La.

- One count of indecent behavior with juveniles

- One count of computer aided solicitation of a minor

Zahery Criley, 33, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

- Three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

- Three counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor

Sheriff Jason Ard told WBRZ that the ICAC Task Force is proactive in finding child predator, which has led to arrests outside of Livingston Parish and even Louisiana.

"It's not Livingston Parish people we're arresting, we're arresting some, but a lot of these are from all over," Ard said, listing areas like Baton Rouge, Hammond and Shreveport. "I could go on and on where these people are coming from, and they get on this internet, they get on these gaming apps, Snapchat, Instagram, and they're seeking out these children."

The sheriff said that the goal is to arrest as many predators as they can, but also to ensure that parents are aware of the dangers their children can face online.

Ard said they were able to identify 45 victims that were unknown to law enforcement or their parents in 2024. He said they've already made close to 66 arrests this year.

LPSO, Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigations that led to the three arrests.