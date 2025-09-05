2une In Tailgates: 'Code Blue' Stomp N' Shake Squad celebrates the Jag's return to the Bluff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University football is back in Baton Rouge for the first time this season.

The Jaguars play Alabama State University at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

To get into the spirit, 2une In's Mia Monet and Abigail Whitam went out to the Bluff to celebrate the Jags' homecoming after a 1-1 start to the season on the road.

They were joined by SU's “Code Blue” Stomp N' Shake Squad on Friday morning.