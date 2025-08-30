Southern beats Mississippi Valley State 34-29 to earn their first win of the season

ITTA BENA, Miss. - Southern earned their first win of the season on Saturday by defeating Mississippi Valley State.

The first quarter was slow for both teams. The Jags took a 3-0 lead with a 31-yard field goal by freshman kicker and Central High alum, Nathan Zimmer.

The Delta Devils answered and tied the game with a field goal of their own. Zimmer would try for the go ahead field goal for Southern, but he missed from 42 yards out.

Early in the second quarter, Southern quarterback Jalen Woods took a hit to the head on a quarterback run. He was down for a while and eventually left the game in an ambulance.

Cam'Ron McCoy took over at quarterback and quickly put point on the board. McCoy ran in the first touchdown of the game from nine yards out. Southern took a 10-3 lead.

With three minutes left in second quarter, MVSU took the lead 13-10. However, Southern would answer. McCoy connected with Darren Morris for an explosive touchdown pass. The Jags held a 17-13 lead into halftime.

Southern wasted no time in the third quarter. After Zac Yassine recovered a Valley fumble, running back Trey Holly punched in a touchdown for a 24-13 lead.

Unfortunately, two Southern fumbles led to a field goal and a touchdown for Mississippi Valley to catch up. Southern still led 24-22.

The Jags added some insurance in the fourth quarter. Zimmer nailed a 32-yard field goal. In the following drive, running back Barry Remo rushed in a 26-yard touchdown for a 34-22 Jaguar lead.

The Delta Devils never gave up and stayed in the game with a touchdown to cut into Southern's lead 34-29.

However, Southern was able to hold Valley off for the final seconds to win their first game of the season.

The Jags win 34-29 and improve to 1-1 on the season. They face Alabama St. at home next Saturday.