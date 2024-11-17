2une In Tailgate: Southern vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

BATON ROUGE -- With Saturday being the last guaranteed home game of the year for Southern football, this meant another opportunity for Jaguar Nation to fire up the grill and tailgate outside of A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Another Southern home game meant WBRZ was out to find the best tailgate stories in Baton Rouge.

WBRZ met one tailgate that has passed the tradition on through multiple generations.

"I am a 1968 graduate of Southern University and I have been tailgating here every year. We've been doing it in this spot for at least 30 years," Southern tailgater Joycelyn Green said.

Green says the best part of tailgating is the food. She says good food brings people together and leads to happiness, which then creates lasting memories.

It ended up being a day that Southern fans won't soon forget, as the Jaguars defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff to win the SWAC West title.