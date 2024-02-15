65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In's Mia Monet celebrates national championship win with Dutchtown Griffins cheer team

1 hour 4 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, February 15 2024 Feb 15, 2024 February 15, 2024 10:16 AM February 15, 2024 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

DUTCHTOWN - The Dutchtown Griffins cheer team brought home a national championship, and 2une In's Mia Monet was at the school Thursday morning to celebrate with them. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days