93°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Third annual Southern Athletic Gala
BATON ROUGE - Three weeks from Saturday, the Southern Jags kick off the football season against North Carolina Central.
This means it's almost time for the third annual Southern Athletics Gala.
The gala is being held at the Raising Cane's River Center on Aug. 16 and will feature a performance by Keith Sweat.
Co-chair of this year's event, Matt Valliere, spoke on 2une In this morning to talk about the gala.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two deputies fired, five suspended after mistaken release of New Orleans inmate
-
BRPD arrests man accused of killing two in South Sherwood Forest Boulevard...
-
2une In Previews: Third annual Southern Athletic Gala
-
High Noon recalls some Celsius energy drinks that mistakenly contain vodka
-
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Giveaway in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
Southern leaning on experience while building for 2025 season
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly