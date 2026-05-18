2une In Previews: 'The Little Mermaid' coming to Baton Rouge from CYT

BATON ROUGE — A classic undersea fairy tale is coming to Baton Rouge this week!

CYT Baton Rouge's production of "The Little Mermaid" is adapted from the Disney film, itself a reinterpretation of the Hans Christian Andersen tale.

The production starts its run at the LSU Shaver Theater in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building on Thursday, with the undersea fantasy running in the theater through Sunday.

There will be 7 p.m. showings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday and a final 3 p.m. show on Sunday. Buy tickets here.

CYT artistic director Tonja Rainey and Sebastian the Crab actor Calvin Carline visited 2une In on Monday to share more about the production.