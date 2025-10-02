85°
2une In Previews: St. Francis Xavier Church Homecoming Fair
BATON ROUGE — The St. Francis Xavier Church Fair is hosting its Homecoming Fair this weekend.
The fair, which runs from Friday through Sunday, will have plenty of food, drinks and carnival games and rides for children of all ages.
The fair officially kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday night before opening at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Toni Vaughn and Tiffany Watson from the church visited 2une In on Thursday to share all the festival, hosted at the church on 1130 South 12th Street in Baton Rouge, has to offer.
