2une In Previews: Southern University's Class of 1975 celebrates 50 years as alumni with brunch

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's Class of 1975 is celebrating fifty years as alumni with a brunch this weekend.
The brunch, held at the Baptist Student Center on Harding Boulevard, will see the class give back to the university that brought them together.
The Jaguar reunion starts at 11 a.m. and runs to 2 p.m. Tickets for the event are $50.
Organizers for the celebration visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more about the special occasion.
