2une In Previews: Southeastern Louisiana University to honor firefighters with 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Southeastern Louisiana University to honor firefighters with 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University's Office of Military and Veteran Success and University Police Department are hosting an inaugural 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on the 24th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center this week.

The event at the University Center will be held on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. and is being held in honor of the 343 New York City firefighters who lost their lives in the aftermath of the Twin Towers falling.

Southeastern students, faculty, staff and community members are being invited to join in climbing 110 flights of stairs.

"Each participant will be required to sign a hold harmless agreement at the event," organizers said.

T-shirts will be available for $15 to the first 150 participants and prizes will be given to the largest team, the fastest team and the fastest individual. Those unable to physically complete the stair climb are invited to attend and show support or they can sign up as volunteers, organizers added.

Organizers visited 2une In on Monday ahead of the event.