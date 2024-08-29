2une In Previews: Shrimp and Petroleum Festival

MORGAN CITY - We are just hours away from the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, a weekend-long celebration of two pillars of Louisiana culture.

The festival opens its gates at 5:15 p.m. in Morgan City and runs until Monday at 7 p.m..

Enjoy several events, live music, rides, parades, fireworks, and of course, a shrimp cook-off.

You can find more information about the festival at its website here.