2une In Previews: Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
MORGAN CITY - We are just hours away from the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, a weekend-long celebration of two pillars of Louisiana culture.
The festival opens its gates at 5:15 p.m. in Morgan City and runs until Monday at 7 p.m..
Enjoy several events, live music, rides, parades, fireworks, and of course, a shrimp cook-off.
You can find more information about the festival at its website here.
