2une In Previews: Showdown On The Bluff

BATON ROUGE - Tonight, the East Baton Rouge Parish School District will kick off its annual Jamboree at Mumford Stadium.
The two-day event will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday nights with three matchups lined up for each night.
Thursday
Game 1: Capitol vs. Collegiate
Game 2: Northeast vs. Broadmoor
Game 3: McKinley vs. Woodlawn
Friday
Game 1: Tara vs. Glen Oaks
Game 2: Scotlandville vs. Belaire
Game 3: Liberty vs. Istrouma
