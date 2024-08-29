86°
2une In Previews: Showdown On The Bluff

Thursday, August 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - Tonight, the East Baton Rouge Parish School District will kick off its annual Jamboree at Mumford Stadium.

The two-day event will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday nights with three matchups lined up for each night.

Thursday
Game 1: Capitol vs. Collegiate
Game 2: Northeast vs. Broadmoor
Game 3: McKinley vs. Woodlawn

Friday
Game 1: Tara vs. Glen Oaks
Game 2: Scotlandville vs. Belaire
Game 3: Liberty vs. Istrouma

