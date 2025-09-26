2une In Previews: Serve for St. Jude Pickleball Social

76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Get ready to serve for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital! 

Serve for St. Jude, a pickleball social fundraising for children's cancer research and treatment, is happening next weekend on Oct. 4 at Court to Table on Burbank Drive. 

The event, organizers said, will be a "fun-filled day of pickleball with your local community." Organizers visited 2une In on Friday to share more. 

Assurance Financial will be sponsoring the event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. and continues through the afternoon until 4:30 p.m. 

