2une In Previews: Serve for St. Jude Pickleball Social
BATON ROUGE — Get ready to serve for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!
Serve for St. Jude, a pickleball social fundraising for children's cancer research and treatment, is happening next weekend on Oct. 4 at Court to Table on Burbank Drive.
The event, organizers said, will be a "fun-filled day of pickleball with your local community." Organizers visited 2une In on Friday to share more.
Assurance Financial will be sponsoring the event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. and continues through the afternoon until 4:30 p.m.
