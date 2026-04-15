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2une In Previews: Seize the Day Baton Rouge Warrior Walk and 5K is this weekend

3 hours 41 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 7:44 AM April 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Seize the Day Baton Rouge Warrior Walk and 5K is this weekend. 

Seize the Day is the largest annual event of its kind supporting the epilepsy community across Louisiana. It brings together more than 1,000 people to bring awareness to issues within the epilepsy community. 

The event's organizers — Executive Director Amanda Mitchell and board member Danielle Mensman — joined 2une In's April Davis on Wednesday to share more about the event at Pennington Biomedical Center on Saturday. 

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