2une In Previews: Ron Zappe International Beerfest returns to LSU Rural Life Museum

BATON ROUGE — This weekend is the Ron Zappe International Beerfest at the LSU Rural Life Museum.

The 21st annual event returns to Baton Rouge on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This year's festival will feature more than 200 domestic and international beers, including speciality selections and local homebrews.

The proceeds from the event will support the Rural Life Museum's research, education and cultural preservation initiatives.

Attendees are also invited to enjoy a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby, with guests encouraged to wear their most festive and creative Derby-style hats for a chance to win prizes.