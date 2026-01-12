2une In Previews: River City Jazz Masters Series brings renowned jazz musicians to Manship Theatre

BATON ROUGE — The River City Jazz Masters Series' first show of the new year at the Manship Theatre is this week!

The program, a partnership between the Manship Theatre and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, brings jazz music to downtown Baton Rouge.

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell and world-renowned guitarist, vocalist and bandleader John Pizzarelli will celebrate the Great American Songbook by harkening back to the golden era of jazz.

Pizzarelli has collaborated with music legends from Natalie Cole to James Taylor, earning a Grammy Award as co-producer of American Standard. His repertoire spans classics by Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim and the Beatles! Russell has toured on four continents, delivering soulful, witty interpretations of songs from the 1920s to today!

