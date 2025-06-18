2une In Previews: Project 'E' - Etiquette

BATON ROUGE - A local non-profit an etiquette bootcamp to help youth learn and understand manners and basic life skills.

On Saturday, Yours for Cavalry is hosting Project "E" - Etiquette at the Goodwood Library from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tweens and teens. Attendees will learn about communication, credit building, finances, hygiene and even dating tips.

The first 50 participants to arrive will also receive a starter bank account.