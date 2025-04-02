80°
2une In Previews: Parish Housing Authority hosting Community Health Fair
BATON ROUGE - This Saturday, take advantage of a community health fair offering free screenings and wellness exams.
This Saturday, April 5, come to Kelly Terrace at 999 Rosenwald Road for the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority's Community Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..
There will be free health screenings, food, activities and local resources to connect with if you need them.
Officials from the EBRPHA spoke on 2une In Wednesday morning previewing the event.
