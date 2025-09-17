2une In Previews: Ochsner hosting free cardio screenings to combat heart disease in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS — Ochsner is hosting no-cost cardio screenings in Denham Springs this weekend.

The screenings on Saturday will be hosted at K&N Crawfish from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ochsner says the goal of the screenings is to help residents get ahead of potential heart health issues, especially as heart disease remains a leading cause of death in Louisiana.