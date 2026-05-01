65°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: March of Dimes' March for Babies aims to raise money, awareness for mothers, children
BATON ROUGE — This weekend, the March of Dimes is hosting its March for Babies event at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
The event, held on Saturday at 10 a.m., aims to raise money and awareness to improve the health of mothers and babies in the Capital area and beyond.
"Together, we can give families the health information and resources they need throughout their pregnancies, and fund groundbreaking research to transform lives," organizers said about their goals. "We're also advocating for policies to keep moms and babies healthy and strong."
This year's fundraising goal is $300,000.
WBRZ's Abigail Whitam will be emceeing the event.
Learn more here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vigil appears overnight honoring Denham Springs school crossing guard killed in drunk...
-
1 person critically injured following crash along Nicholson Drive near LSU's campus
-
2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this...
-
Annual Tickfaw 200 Poker Run returns to Blood River Landing
-
2une In Previews: Ron Zappe International Beerfest returns to LSU Rural Life...
Sports Video
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather
-
Zachary girls' basketball team wins back-to-back titles