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2une In Previews: March of Dimes' March for Babies aims to raise money, awareness for mothers, children

2 hours 23 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 7:20 AM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, the March of Dimes is hosting its March for Babies event at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. 

The event, held on Saturday at 10 a.m., aims to raise money and awareness to improve the health of mothers and babies in the Capital area and beyond. 

"Together, we can give families the health information and resources they need throughout their pregnancies, and fund groundbreaking research to transform lives," organizers said about their goals. "We're also advocating for policies to keep moms and babies healthy and strong."

This year's fundraising goal is $300,000.

WBRZ's Abigail Whitam will be emceeing the event.

Learn more here.

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