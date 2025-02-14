2une In Previews: Krewe of Oshun

47°
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One of the biggest parades in the capital city area, the Krewe of Oshun, kicks off Saturday at noon. 

The parade will start on Howell Boulevard, turn onto 72nd, turn onto Scenic, turn onto Harding and end at Scotlandville Parkway for the Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Festival. 

2une In's Mia Monet was live with parade officials Friday morning talking about what to expect from the parade for the krewe's fifth year. 

