47°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Krewe of Oshun
BATON ROUGE - One of the biggest parades in the capital city area, the Krewe of Oshun, kicks off Saturday at noon.
The parade will start on Howell Boulevard, turn onto 72nd, turn onto Scenic, turn onto Harding and end at Scotlandville Parkway for the Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Festival.
2une In's Mia Monet was live with parade officials Friday morning talking about what to expect from the parade for the krewe's fifth year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Oshun
-
Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of...
-
Man accused of child pornography charges extradited to Livingston after New Mexico...
-
Public service commissioner slings insult at Gov. Landry over social media
-
YWCA opens new Women's Empowerment Center in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball upsets Texas Southern, 63-53
-
RHP Chase Shores to make his return to the mound for LSU...
-
New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as new head coach
-
No. 7 LSU Softball prepares for a tough test this weekend at...
-
LSU baseball names starting rotation for season opener