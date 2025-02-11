2une In Previews: Krewe of Denham Springs rolls this weekend with 'The Greatest Show'

DENHAM SPRINGS — It's carnival time across the capital region, and in Denham Springs, it's time to let the good times roll this weekend.

The Krewe of Denham Springs rolls on Saturday, and they're going all out this year for the 45th anniversary of the parade. This year, the Krewe is themed around "The Greatest Show."

"We'll have a lot of circus-themed throws," the Krewe's 2nd Vice President Buddy Wollfarth said.

The family-oriented parade featuring thirty floats and multiple bands starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Denham Springs High School before going south on Range Avenue and ending on Veterans Boulevard.