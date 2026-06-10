2une In Previews: Juneteenth celebration coming to Grosse Tete for second year

GROSSE TETE — The Grosse Tete Juneteenth Krewe is hosting the second-annual Grosse Tete Juneteenth Celebration this weekend, bringing together residents and visitors for a free, family-friendly event.

The celebration starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grosse Tete Park and will feature music from local DJ Malik Anderson, also known as DJ Flyte.

People attending can expect a parade, recognition of community ambassadors from Grosse Tete, Rosedale and Maringouin, and the crowning of Charles Washington Sr. and Annie Mae Young as King and Queen. Brandi Lawrence, a native of Grosse Tete and Chief Prosecutor for the City of Baton Rouge, will serve as Grand Marshal.

“Juneteenth is more than a celebration of history — it is a reminder of freedom, resilience, progress, and the responsibility to carry that legacy forward,” Grosse Tete Juneteenth Krewe President Julie Wessinger said. “This event allows families and communities to come together, honor those who have helped shape our towns, and create joyful new memories for the next generation.”

Anyone interested in joining the parade, serving as a vendor or supporting the event can contact Mary Snell at 225-975-0652