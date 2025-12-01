48°
2une In Previews: Jefferson United Methodist Church's Christmas play depicts nativity in song
BATON ROUGE — Christmastime is here, and Jefferson United Methodist Church is celebrating with a series of stories set during the first Christmas and the birth of Christ.
"First Christmas: Stories from the Birth of Christ" will depict the nativity story through song, with director Carolyn Rice saying that most of the play takes place immediately after the birth of Jesus.
Tickets for the Dec. 7 shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. are $12 for adults and $5 for kids. A portion of the proceeds goes to The Shepherd’s Market, a Methodist food pantry, and Christian Youth Theater/Christian Community Theater.
Click here for tickets to the play at 10328 Jefferson Highway.
