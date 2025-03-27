73°
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes

BATON ROUGE - Friday is Southern University's annual Jag-A-Thon, a push to donate to the athletics department and raise money for academic support for student athletes on the Bluff.

There are five ways to give during Jag-A-Thon: by mail, by text, by phone, online or in person at the Munford Field House on Friday. 

For more information on how to donate, you can click the link here to go to the Jag-A-Thon website. 

Officials with Southern University visited 2une In Thursday morning to show how you can help. 

