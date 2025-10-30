Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Iberville Parish opening discussions about new master plan to community
PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish government is developing a new master plan for the future of the parish.
The parish-wide master planning initiative, One Iberville, will guide its future infrastructure investments, economic development and community improvements.
As the plan develops, the One Iberville project team is hosting a series of community open houses to give the public a glimpse into the planning process, as well as allow them to share input on the parish's strengths and areas for improvement.
Each event will start at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m.
The open houses will take place as follows:
Nov. 4: White Castle Community Center
Nov. 10: St. Gabriel Community Center
Nov. 12: North Iberville Community Center
Nov. 19: Carl F. Grant Civic Center
Parish President Chris Daigle visited 2une In on Thursday to explain what the parish hopes to accomplish with the new plan.
