2une In Previews: Greek Weekend
BATON ROUGE - Starting next weekend, June 21, join the National Pan-Hellenic Council for Greek Weekend!
The weekend will kick off with a variety Greek show on Friday, a picnic on Saturday, and a church fellowship gathering on Sunday.
2une In spoke with the NPHC for more information on the fun-filled weekend ahead!
