2une In Previews: Glen Oaks Alumni Picnic

Thursday, April 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, alumni from Glen Oaks are welcomed back to the capital city to enjoy the 10th annual Glen Oaks Alumni Picnic. 

With festivities starting Friday and going through Saturday night, there's something for everyone. 

Attendees can look forward to a golf tournament, a crawfish and jambalaya cookoff, a Good Friday mixer and of course the picnic itself. 

Event organizers spoke with 2une In Thursday morning to preview the event and give a full schedule of the weekend ahead.

