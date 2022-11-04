75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In previews gameday tailgates with fans prepping days in advance

2 hours 3 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, November 04 2022 Nov 4, 2022 November 04, 2022 8:08 AM November 04, 2022 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - 2une In's Kalista Mitrisin checked in with some of the tailgaters already set up on LSU's campus—and got some score predictions from some diehard fans!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days