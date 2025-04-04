81°
2une In Previews: Flower Fest blooms in the capital city

Friday, April 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Flower Fest blooms in the capital city this weekend.

Though festival officials announced that the Sunday portion of the festival would be canceled due to inclement weather, the remainder of the activities are still a go as planned.

According to the organizers, it was canceled "in the interest of guest safety and protecting the integrity of the floral installations."

Tickets for Saturday, April 5th are still available at here, and walk-up tickets will be sold at the door.

Mia Monet spoke with officials Friday morning previewing what guests can expect this weekend. 

