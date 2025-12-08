54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: First Responders Christmas Parade rolls in downtown Baton Rouge this weekend

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, first responders from across East Baton Rouge Parish will be joining Santa Claus in a downtown parade. 

The First Responders Christmas Parade: Operation Save Santa rolls on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., starting at the corner of 4th Street and North Street. 

The parade, which will include firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel from Baton Rouge, Baker, Central, St. George and Zachary, will then go along 4th Street to North Boulevard before turning onto North and continuing to 9th Street. 

The route then follows Convention Street to 5th Street before finishing at the intersection of Convention and 5th. 

Leadership from the Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum visited 2une In on Monday to share more about the event. 

