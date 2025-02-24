50°
2une In Previews: Education as a Civil Right with Baton Rouge Alliance for Students

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This Wednesday, Feb. 26, join the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students for a discussion on education as a civil right and how society can bridge gaps to reach those without access to a classroom. 

The event will take place at the Independence Park Theatre at 5 p.m. and aims to help attendees further understand the educational climate of the capital city. 

Tickets are limited; you can RSVP here

