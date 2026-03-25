2une In Previews: East Baton Rouge Parish courts participating in community warrant resolution clinic

BATON ROUGE — Courts across East Baton Rouge Parish are participating in a community warrant resolution clinic this weekend.

On Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge, the 19th JDC, East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court, East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court, Baton Rouge City Court, Zachary City Court and Baker City Court will be offering the chance to clear active warrants without arrests.

Public defenders will be available to discuss cases, with resolution of the case or the setting of a new court date available.

Eligible cases for the event include traffic and misdemeanor offenses and nonviolent felonies, as well as child support and other family cases. Violent felonies, criminal domestic violence and probation revocations are not eligible.

District Attorney Hillar Moore and LSU law professor Richard Pittman visited 2une In on Wednesday to share more about the event, which organizers say is about giving people a fresh start.