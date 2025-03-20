63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: District 2 Community Listening Session

Thursday, March 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Metro Council member Anthony Kenney is hosting a series of four listening sessions to reach out the members of his district and hear their suggestions and concerns.

The first of the listening sessions was held on Mar. 17. 

The rest of the sessions will be hosted Mar. 20 at Foster Road Baptist Church, Mar. 24 at Alsen BREC Recreation Center and Mar. 31 at Baker Branch Library. The sessions are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m..

