2une In Previews: Boosie Bash at Southern University

2 hours 6 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 6:40 AM March 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Rapper Boosie Badazz joined the 2une In crew Friday morning to preview Boosie Bash, a hip-hop music festival being hosted in the Southern University mini-dome this weekend. 

The rapper will also use the festival as a way to launch the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship in honor of a Southern student who died during a hazing incident earlier this month.

Saturday, there will be performances by Boosie, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, DaBaby, Snug, B.G., Big Boogie and more. 

Sunday will feature Boosie Blues and see performances by FPJ, West Love, Pokey, Tucka and more. 

You can watch the full interview above and find tickets here.

