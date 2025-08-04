88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Week

1 hour 31 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, August 04 2025 Aug 4, 2025 August 04, 2025 10:02 AM August 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Symphony Week is here! Don't miss pop-up concerts around the capital city this week from the BRSO. 

Throughout the week, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will have pop-up concerts around the city

You can find out more about the events in the interview above!

