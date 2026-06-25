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2une In Previews: Acadian Ambulance offering discount EMT courses in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Acadian Ambulance is offering a discount on classes for people looking to join their team.
Their upcoming Baton Rouge EMT course begins on July 13 and tuition, which is usually $1,600, is discounted to just $400. You can apply for the course here.
Brian Cowart, a recruiter for Acadian Ambulance, visited 2une In on Thursday to share details about the opportunity and what prospective applicants need to know.
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