2une In Previews: Acadian Ambulance offering discount EMT courses in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Acadian Ambulance is offering a discount on classes for people looking to join their team.

Their upcoming Baton Rouge EMT course begins on July 13 and tuition, which is usually $1,600, is discounted to just $400. You can apply for the course here.

Brian Cowart, a recruiter for Acadian Ambulance, visited 2une In on Thursday to share details about the opportunity and what prospective applicants need to know.