2une In Previews: 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - In just a few hours, senior citizens will be welcomed to the 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry, a chance for members of the community to come together and enjoy a meal on Good Friday. 

The fry is being held at True Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Plaquemine starting at 11:30 a.m..

2une In's Mia Monet was at the church live Friday morning while crews set up for the feast. 

