83°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: 2025 Parade of Homes
BATON ROUGE - Here in South Louisiana, we're no stranger to parades, but this one may be a little different than you're used to!
On April 26 and 27 and May 3 and 4, the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting its annual Parade of Homes to showcase innovations in architecture and design.
New homes will be open for showcase.
Trending News
For more information you can visit the HBAGBR's website here. Representatives from the Parade of Homes spoke one 2une In Monday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana culinary instructor chosen as Teacher of the Year semi-finalist
-
Hegseth had a second Signal chat where he shared details of Yemen...
-
Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88
-
Former LSU women's basketball player Last-Tear Poa commits to Arizona State
-
LSU gymnastics building towards the future after semifinals loss