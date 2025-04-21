2une In Previews: 2025 Parade of Homes

BATON ROUGE - Here in South Louisiana, we're no stranger to parades, but this one may be a little different than you're used to!

On April 26 and 27 and May 3 and 4, the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting its annual Parade of Homes to showcase innovations in architecture and design.

New homes will be open for showcase.

For more information you can visit the HBAGBR's website here. Representatives from the Parade of Homes spoke one 2une In Monday morning.