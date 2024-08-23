2une In Previews: 17th Annual Fete Rouge happening this weekend

79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE- Friday evening, several Louisiana chefs are going to participate in the 17th Annual Fete Rouge cook-off contest. 

"Fete Rouge through the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is the premier food and wine celebration for our great city," event board member Stephen Hightower said. "It's an incredible organization that raises money, one Fete at a time."

The contest will feature 30 different chefs from restaurants across the Baton Rouge area.

"You will not leave here hungry or thirsty by any means," Chef Jim Urdiales said. "It is absolutely a wide array of special restaurants throughout Baton Rouge, so this is going to be a great event."

The event starts Friday at 7 p.m. at the L'auberge Casino. You can purchase your ticket here.

