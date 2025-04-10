2une In Preview: EBR Schools Wellness Expo

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School District is hosting a Wellness Expo this weekend. Organizers stopped by 2une In on Thursday to preview the event.

Director of Health Sean Joffrion and EBR Schools Supervisor of Health Dwanna Drewery shared what attendees can expect from Saturday's event and where the idea for the expo came from.

"This expo was an idea that we wanted to give back to the community, but particularly to our parents because we need them to be just as healthy as our kids," Joffrion said.

EBR Schools will have several programs aimed at educating the community about healthy nutrition when the expo comes to Tara High School.

"We will have nutrition education, mental health education, free immunizations... and even a blood drive," Drewery said.

The Wellness Expo is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.