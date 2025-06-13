2une In Preview: Diocese of Baton Rouge hosting inaugural community baby shower for local mothers

BATON ROUGE — Representatives from the Diocese of Baton Rouge visited 2une In on Friday to discuss their inaugural community baby shower this weekend.

The shower will be held at the Catholic Life Center Campus in the Tracy Center Ballroom on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

The free event is open to expecting mothers and mothers of babies up to six months old. The mothers can get free baby supplies, as well as baby safety and breastfeeding resources.

Each attending mother will receive a diaper bag filled with diapers and wipes.

"This baby shower represents what's possible when we come together across organizations to serve families in a united way," Madeline LeBlanc, executive director of Mary's Hands Network, co-host of the event along with the diocese's Walking With Moms In Need initiative, said. "We're not only celebrating mothers; we're surrounding them with real support. We hope this inspires other communities to partner with us in the future, or even to host baby showers of their own."

Additional event sponsors include Women's New Life Clinic, Problem Pregnancy Center, Catholic Charities, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Baton Rouge General and Southern University.

Click here for more information on the event and to register.