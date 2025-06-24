2nd Plaquemine ferry returns to service after being out since the weekend

PLAQUEMINE — Louisiana highway officials say a second ferry resumed service at Plaquemine on Tuesday after being out since the weekend.

A mechanical malfunction had caused the state Department of Transportation and Development to remove a ferry from service on Sunday. One other boat remained in service between Plaquemine on the west bank of the Mississippi River and Sunshine on the east.

The nature of the malfunction was not provided.