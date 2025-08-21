80°
2nd Plaquemine ferry out of service indefinitely due to mechanical repairs

1 hour 48 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, August 21 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - Louisiana highway officials said Thursday that the second ferry is out of service at Plaquemine.

The primary ferry will have altered hours beginning Friday as a result. The altered schedule for the ferry is 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Officials say the second ferry is out of service until further notice due to mechanical repairs.

