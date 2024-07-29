28th annual Jambalaya Jam another downtown success

BATON ROUGE - Organizers of the 28th annual Jambalaya Jam, hosted by Capital Area United Way, held Thursday night are calling this year's event another great success.

47 corporate teams gathered together along North Boulevard to compete for a range of awards including best jambalaya, best appetizer and overall team spirit. The teams also got to enjoy the time out of the office for a good cause as they competed in games with corporate and nonprofit divisions.

A celebrity panel of judges, including News 2’s own Natalia Verdina, local chefs and other community figures, was on hand to determine who was the best with the wooden paddle.

Awards were given out as follows:

1st place winner - Atmos Energy

2nd place winner - ExxonMobil Complex 2

3rd place winner - Triad

Community Games - BASF (Corporate Division)

Community Games - The Arc Baton Rouge (Nonprofit Division)

People’s Choice Award - Dow Chemical Company

Team Spirit - Entergy RiverBend

Best Appetizer - Motiva

The Capital Area United Way said the event raised $52,000, which will go to benefit the local United Way’s focus on education, income and health in the 10-parish area they cover.