28-year-old woman arrested, attended high school as student during 2022-2023 school year

2 hours 3 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, June 13 2023 Jun 13, 2023 June 13, 2023 8:24 PM June 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BOUTTE - A 28-year-old woman and her mother have been arrested after it was discovered that she had attended Hahnville High School posing as a 17-year-old student. 

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her daughter, 28-year-old Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano were arrested for injuring public records. 

According to deputies, on May 29 school officials notified law enforcement that a possible adult posing as a teenager attended Hahnville High School during the 2022-2023 school year. 

Deputies said Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado had enrolled her daughter as a 17-year-old using a fake passport and birth certificate. 

Anyone with information about the investigation should call (985) 783-6807. 

