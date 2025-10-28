78°
28-year-old indicted for first-degree murder in killing of Lutcher teen
CONVENT - A 28-year-old man was indicted on a first-degree murder charge nearly one year after the killing of 19-year-old Makhai Martin.
Martin and another 19-year-old were shot on Oct. 15, 2024, in Lutcher. They were both taken to a hospital, where Martin died.
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Kendrick Armant, 28, who was taken into custody a week after the shooting. He's been held without bond since.
On Tuesday, Armant was indicted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
