28-year-old indicted for first-degree murder in killing of Lutcher teen

2 hours 25 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 12:54 PM October 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CONVENT - A 28-year-old man was indicted on a first-degree murder charge nearly one year after the killing of 19-year-old Makhai Martin.

Martin and another 19-year-old were shot on Oct. 15, 2024, in Lutcher. They were both taken to a hospital, where Martin died. 

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Kendrick Armant, 28, who was taken into custody a week after the shooting. He's been held without bond since.

On Tuesday, Armant was indicted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. 

