26 arrested in multi-agency drug investigation across EBR, East Feliciana Parishes
BATON ROUGE - A massive, multi-agency operation has ended in the arrests of 26 people in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana Parishes.
According to a release from Louisiana State Police Tuesday, the nearly 2-year joint investigation yielded 26 arrests for multiple felony narcotics violations, the seizure of approximately $90,577 in illegal narcotics and 21 illegally possessed firearms.
Police say the investigation began back in February 2016, when LSP and the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's office joined up to identify those distributing illegal narcotics in the parish. Over the next two years, the investigation grew to include the Zachary Police Department, with the three agencies identifying 26 individuals in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana State Police, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Zachary Police Department were assisted through the course of the investigation by Louisiana State Police SWAT, Louisiana State Police Criminal Patrol Unit, Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Louisiana State Police Fusion Center, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department SWAT, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, Jackson Police Department, and Delta Narcotics Task Force.
Below is a list of those arrested throughout the course of the investigation and their charges:
Carlos Jefferson (Norwood) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm
Michael Harrell (Jackson) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Cassandra Goodson (Jackson) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Darrell Jeansonne (Ethel) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Illegal Possession of a Firearm
Allen Martin (Jackson) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II and IV Controlled Substances and Illegal Possession of a Firearm
Thomas Pace (Clinton) – Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm
Carly Kennison (Clinton) – Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Jakeim Green (Zachary) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Illegal Possession of a Firearm
Terrance Pickett (Zachary) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
Deldrick Harris (Zachary) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
Eddrick Ennis (Zachary) – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Schedule IV CDS
Bennett Whittington Jr. (Jackson) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Johnny Matthews Jr. (Jackson) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine. Matthews was also arrested on four East Feliciana Sheriff’s Department arrest warrants for Distribution of Marijuana (2 counts), Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Distribution of Cocaine
Lee Dunn (Ethel) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Oxycodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm
Gundorial Thomas (Wilson) – 2 counts Distribution of Methamphetamine and 1 count Distribution of Cocaine
Brian Hawkins (Ethel) – 3 counts Distribution of Methamphetamine and Distribution of a CDS in the Presence of a Minor in E. Feliciana Parish, and Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana in EBR Parish
Brian Miller (Slaughter) – 2 counts Distribution of Opana, 2 counts Distribution of Marijuana
Anthony Daniels (Jackson) – 2 counts Distribution of Methamphetamine
Derrick Smith (Jackson) – Distribution of Marijuana and Distribution of Cocaine
Justin Smith (Jackson) – Distribution of Marijuana
Juan Vessell (Jackson) – Distribution of Marijuana
Austin Catoir (Baton Rouge) – Possession of Methamphetamine
James Patton (Baton Rouge) – Possession of Methamphetamine
Kathleen Cochran Rapeti (Zachary) – Distribution of Hydrocodone
Montrece Brown (Zachary) – Distribution of Marijuana and Distribution of Cocaine
Charles Stewart (Zachary) – Distribution of Cocaine
The following individuals are wanted on outstanding warrants by the Zachary Police Dept., and anyone with info is asked to contact Zachary Police at 225-654-9393.
William Nixon – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Cocaine
Elizabeth Wisner – Distribution of Methamphetamine
James Hair – Distribution of Heroin and Distribution of Methamphetamine
The following individual is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants by the E. Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and anyone with info is asked to contact EFPSO at 225-683-5459.
Jesse Delatte – 2 counts Distribution of LSD and 1 count Distribution of Marijuana
Below is a list of approximate narcotics seized throughout the course of the investigation:
12.13 pounds of Marijuana;
134.7 grams Crack Cocaine;
33.7 grams of Cocaine;
242 grams of Methamphetamine;
1,201 dosage units of MDMA;
28 dosage units of LSD;
12 dosage units of Oxycodone;
98 dosage units of Hydrocodone;
445 dosage units of Xanax;
727 dosage units of Adderall;
500 dosage units of Tramadol;
30 dosage units of Valium;
3 dosage units of Opana;
8 ounces of Promethazine syrup